Police said a woman’s body was found near a pool in Portland Monday morning.

A passerby found the body about 6:30 a.m. in front of the entrance to the Kiwanis Community Pool on Douglass Street.

Police said the death does not appear to be suspicious at this time, but the state medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death.

The woman’s name has not been released because police are still notifying next of kin.