Fire that destroyed Standish home ‘suspicious’

The Standish fire chief said a fire that destroyed a home Monday morning is considered “suspicious.”
The fire was reported around 7:30 a.m. on Musselman Road.
The home appears to be a total loss.
No one was hurt.
