Portland
July 01, 2019
Portland

Fire that destroyed Standish home ‘suspicious’

Lexie O'Connor | CBS 13
A fire that destroyed a Standish home was suspicious, fire officials said.
By CBS 13

The Standish fire chief said a fire that destroyed a home Monday morning is considered “suspicious.”

The fire was reported around 7:30 a.m. on Musselman Road.

The home appears to be a total loss.

No one was hurt.

 


Comments

