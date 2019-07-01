Penobscot
Maine police officers climb Katahdin to honor Ben Campbell and other fallen officers

Augusta Police Department | BDN
Augusta police Sgt. Tori Tracy and Officer Carly Wiggin climbed Katahdin over the weekend to honor Maine State Police Detective Ben Campbell and other police officers who have fallen in the line of duty.
By Christopher Burns, BDN Staff

Two Augusta police officers climbed Katahdin over the weekend to honor those officers who have fallen in the line of duty.

Sgt. Tori Tracy and Officer Carly Wiggin have made the memorial climb for the past three years, the Augusta Police Department said.

This year, the pair carried a rock inscribed in honor of Ben Campbell, a Maine State Police detective who died April 3 in a bizarre accident when a flying logging-truck wheel struck him on the side of Interstate 95 in Hampden.

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Ben Campbell.

Campbell, 31, of Millinocket died almost immediately when he was hit by one of two wheels that came off the truck during a snowstorm. Campbell, a state police polygraph examiner, was headed to a training assignment when he stopped to help a motorist, 26-year-old Robert John Anthony of Clifton, who had spun out on Interstate 95 in Hampden.

Last month, the state police suspended the license of a mechanic, Maurice Gray of Timberland Trucking of Medway, alleging that his inadequate inspection of a logging truck contributed to a freak accident that killed a state trooper.

Tracy and Wiggin also carried to the top of Maine’s tallest mountain another rock in memory of a friend of Wiggin who died not long after Campbell, Augusta police said.

