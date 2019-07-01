Shirley Mills man charged with trying to share child pornography

A Shirley Mills man charged with attempting to share child pornography made his first appearance Monday in U.S. District Court in Bangor.

Eugene Murray, 25, was not asked to enter a plea because he has not yet been indicted by a federal grand jury.

Murray came to the attention of law enforcement in February when an FBI employee in Atlanta was monitoring websites and chat groups where child pornography was known to be shared, according to the complaint. In March, a user name that allegedly posted photos of adult males having sex with prepubescent females was traced to Murray.

None of the children depicted in the images were from Maine, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

The FBI seized Murray’s computer and cell phone May 21 and interviewed him, the complaint said. In an interview, Murray allegedly confessed to viewing and attempting to share child pornography.

Murray’s attorney, Jeffrey Silverstein of Bangor, did not immediately return a request for comment late Monday afternoon.

U.S. Magistrate Judge John Nivison on Monday released Murray on $5,000 unsecured bail and ordered that he remain under home detention while his case is pending. Murray may only leave his house for work, school, court appearances, meetings with his attorney and to attend religious services.

He also must participate in a computer monitoring program and not communicate with a child under the age of 18.

A trial date for Murray has not been set.

If convicted, he faces between five and 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.