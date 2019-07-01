Bangor homes, businesses lose water after city contractor accidentally breaks pipe

Homes and businesses along outer Main Street in Bangor lost their water service Monday afternoon after a contractor working on the sewer system accidentally broke a water main line just below the interchange with Interstate 395.

It was unclear how many customers were affected by the outage.

The accident was first reported around noon, according to Kathy Moriarty, general manager of the Bangor Water District. Full water service was expected to return to the area by 10 p.m., if not sooner.

The outage affected customers along Main Street, stretching about ½ mile from Farm Road down to the Hampden town line and some additional ones on Dillingham Street. It initially caused low water pressure for the customers, but water service had to be totally stopped in some areas so that workers could isolate the leak and repair the damage, Moriarty said.

“Once shutdown of the area is complete, water will slowly return to the west side,” the district wrote on its Facebook page.

The company that broke the water main, Eastwood Contractors, is doing work for the city on a sewer line in that area, Moriarty said.

After the break was reported, the contractor spent Monday afternoon working to fix the pipe and restore water service.