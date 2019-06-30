Washington County driver claims Late Models feature at Speedway 95

J.R. Robinson of Steuben led from start to finish on Saturday to claim the checkered flag in the second race of the Hopkins Landscaping and Paving Series for the Dysart’s Late Models at Speedway 95 in Hermon.

The only break in Robinson’s momentum was a red flag on lap 13 after Duane Seekins of Stockton Springs spunt out and collided with Trey Brown of Winterport.

On the restart, Robinson sprinted into the lead again past pole-sitter Kris Matchett of Skowhegan. John Curtis Jr. of Hermon grabbed the second spot on lap 24 and maintained it the rest of the way.

Matchett battled with Brenton Parritt of Steuben over the last 10 laps, taking third by 6/100 of a second. Asa Jones of Sullivan took fifth.

Other Speedway 95 results

(Top 5, finish, car number, driver, hometown)

Casella Recycling Street Stocks 50-lap Sunoco Race Fuels Series, Race 2: 1. 14 C Anthony Constantino, Sumner; 2. 6 Shane Tatro, Levant; 3. 20 Joe Harriman, Liberty; 4. 4s Duane Seekins, Stockton Springs; 5. 1 Scott Modery, Hermon

Casella Waste Systems Sport-Four (20 laps): 1. 08 Kyle Willette, Winslow; 2. 38 Joey Doyon, Frankfort; 3. 23 Lewis Batchelder, Dixmont; 4. 77 Jesse Dodge, Fairfield; 5. 21K Kalib Bernatchez

Coca-Cola Company Caged Runners (20 laps): 1. 04 Durbon Davis, Hermon; 2. 15X Jason Phillips, Augusta; 3. 95 Ben Jenkins, Brewer; 4. 70 Dylan Dewitt, Carmel; 5. 88 Tyler Smith, Bangor

Wicked Good Vintage Racing League

Outlaw Division: 1. 17 Tim Reynolds, Bradley; 2. 18 Nick Overlock, Warren; 3. C.D. Farnsworth, Bangor

Early Late Models: 1. 19 Ben Overlock, Warren; 2. 420 Keith Smalley, Warren; 3. 82 Bobby Symonds, Casco

Oxford Plains Speedway

Super Late Model (50 Laps): 1 7 Curtis Gerry, Waterboro; 2 8 Calvin Rose, Jr., Turner; 3 72 Scott Robbins, Dixfield; 4 94 Shawn Martin, Turner; 5 54 Ryan Deane, Winterport

Allen’s Coffee Flavored Brandy Street Stock (30 laps): 1 25 Shawn Knight, South Paris; 2 36 Rick Spaulding, Lisbon; 3 61 Matt Dufault, Turner; 4 55 Kurt Hewins, Leeds; 5 64 Skip Stanley, Oxford

Bandit (20 laps): 1 26 Tyler Green, Turner; 2 18 Dustin Salley, Mechanic Falls; 3 04 Caleb Proctor, Casco; 4 24 Travis Verrill, South Paris; 5 54 Chad Wills, Oxford

Rookie (15 laps): 1 8 Owen Stuart, Naples; 2 1 Brady Childs, Leeds; 3 95 Maddie Herrick, Norway; 4 87 Derek Cook, Minot; 5 09 Jeremy Turner, Norway

Outlaw (20 laps): 1 1 Brandon Varney, Mechanic Falls; 2 4 Calab Emerson-Mains, Richmond; 3 07 Rick Thompson, Naples; 4 16 Jonathon Emerson, Sabattus; 5 2 Shaun Hinkley, Oxford

Runnin’ Rebel (20 laps): 1 11 Cam Childs, Leeds; 2 14 Adam O’Neil, Lewiston; 3 56 Addie McDaniel, Bridgton; 4 15 Nathan Dubuc, Lewiston; 5 6 Cody White, South Paris

Cruiser (20 laps): 1 4 Will Dunphy, Jr., New Gloucester; 272 Phil Knowlton, Minot; 3 26 Luke Decoster, Greene; 4 33 Matt Hiscock, Turner; 5 7 Carl Conant, Lewiston

Sport Truck (20 laps): 1 5 Kolby Morrell, Sebago; 2 2 Randy Green, Norway; 3 49 Jake Dobson, Hartford; 4 12 Eddie Henderson, Hartford; 5 05 Rick Dobson, Hartford