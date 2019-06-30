Buxton man allegedly led police on a high-speed chase

A Buxton man was arrested Friday after he allegedly led police on a high-speed chase before crashing his car and leading police on a foot chase into the woods.

Wilfredo Rodriguez Jr., 36, was charged with aggravated operating after habitual offender revocation, eluding an officer reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, unauthorized use of property, driving to endanger, criminal speed and leaving the scene of property damage accident.

Buxton Police Chief Troy Cline tried to stop Rodriguez on Narragansett Trail about 9 a.m. when Rodriguez, who police said has no Maine driver’s license and whose licenses in New Hampshire and Massachusetts were revoked, was allegedly going 38 mph above the speed limit.

Police said Rodriguez drove dangerously on Route 112, passing vehicles at a high rate of speed.

On Straw Road in Buxton, police said he swerved toward Cline’s vehicle, forcing the chief to avoid a potential head-on crash.

With police ready to put down a spike mat at Straw Road and Washburn Drive, Rodriguez lost control of his car, ran off into nearby woods and was captured when he came out of the woods.

Rodriguez was being held on $10,000 bail at the York County Jail.