June 30, 2019
70-year-old hiker who went missing in the White Mountains has been found alive

Paulbalegend | Wikimedia Commons
Franconia Ridge in the White Mountains is part of the Pemigewasset Loop Trail.
The Associated Press

LINCOLN, New Hampshire — A 70-year-old hiker missing in the mountains of New Hampshire for four days has been found alive.

New Hampshire Fish and Game Lt. James Kneeland told WMUR-TV that two hikers found Christopher Staff of Dorchester, Massachusetts, sitting on a log around 7:30 p.m. Friday. Staff had set off alone to hike the 31-mile Pemigewasset Loop in the White Mountains on Monday morning and was last seen around 6 p.m. that day.

Authorities say he called and told his wife Monday that he was running low on water. Conservation officers began searching Tuesday.

Staff was disoriented and dehydrated and taken to a hospital. His current condition is unclear.

Earlier this month, a 63-year-old woman and 69-year-old man died after suffering medical emergencies while hiking in the White Mountains in separate incidents.

 


