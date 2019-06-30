Aroostook County woman accused of stealing Transportation Department truck

A Washburn woman was arrested on Thursday afternoon after she allegedly jumped into an unlocked truck belonging to the Maine Department of Transportation and driving down U.S. Route 1.

Rachel Donnelly, 27, was asked to leave a gas station at the request of the staff, according to the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Sheriff Reid Clark watched Donnelly exit the store and proceed to climb into the unlocked Department of Transportation Ford pickup truck that was parked outside, the sheriff’s office said.

Clark followed Donnelly down Route 1 in Mars Hill until she took a turn onto the East Plantation Road, where Clark continued to pursue Donnelly for several miles, according to the sheriff’s office.

Donnelly then “drove the pickup through a cable gate,” across from a camp road, police said.

The chase ended when Donnelly got the vehicle stuck and was taken into custody.

Donnelly was brought to the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton and was charged with unauthorized use of property, eluding an officer, criminal mischief and operating a motor vehicle after license suspension.

This story was originally published in The County.