June 29, 2019
Bohm hits walk-off single in 10th, Reading beats Portland 5-4

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Boston Red Sox pitching prospect Tanner Houck hurls the ball toward home plate as the Portland Sea Dogs took on the Richmond Flying Squirrels in a day game at Hadlock Field on June 6.
The Associated Press

READING, Pa. — Alec Bohm hit a walk-off two-run single with one out in the 10th inning, as the Reading Fightin Phils defeated the Portland Sea Dogs 5-4 on Friday.

The Sea Dogs took a 4-3 lead in the top of the 10th when Jarren Duran scored on a fielder’s choice.

Reliever Aaron Brown (3-4) picked up the win after he struck out one while allowing one run over one inning. Jake Cosart (1-1) allowed two runs and got one out in the Eastern League game.

Mickey Moniak doubled and singled in the win.

Tate Matheny homered and singled for the Sea Dogs.

With the win, Reading improved to 12-4 against Portland this season.

 


