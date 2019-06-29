State offices will be closed in Maine on July 4 and 5

In observance of the Fourth of July on Thursday, state offices in Maine will be closed Friday, July 5 as well.

Gov. Janet Mills’ office announced that all state departments and offices will be closed July 5 in a press release on Friday.

“Independence Day is an important national holiday dedicated to honoring the history of our country. As Maine people gather together in celebration, it is also important to spend time with our friends and family,” Mills said in the release. “I declare all State of Maine offices to be closed on Friday, July 5, 2019 in observance of Independence Day. I encourage all state government employees to enjoy this time with their loved ones.”