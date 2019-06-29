Firefighter hospitalized while battling Westbrook blaze

Crews responded to a fire in Westbrook on Central Street on Friday. One of the firefighters was taken to the hospital for dehydration.

Firefighters arrived at the house around 3:45 p.m.

The fire started on the first floor and made its way to the second, Chief Turcotte said.

There appears to be significant damage on the lower level.

One neighbor said she noticed smoke coming from the side door. She said an officer kicked it and flames were everywhere.

A dog and cat were inside at the time, but got out safely.

Firefighters were expected to be on scene until 6 p.m., Turcotte said.