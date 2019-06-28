Chatham’s homer leads Portland to 3-2 win over New Hampshire

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — C.J. Chatham hit a two-run homer in the third inning, leading the Portland Sea Dogs to a 3-2 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in the second game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

The home run by Chatham scored Deiner Lopez to give the Sea Dogs a 2-0 lead.

After Portland added a run in the fourth on a single by Brett Netzer, the Fisher Cats cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Kevin Smith hit a two-run single.

Eduard Bazardo (1-0) got the win in relief while New Hampshire starter Willy Ortiz (2-4) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

The teams split the doubleheader after New Hampshire won the first game 7-1. Portland improved to 4-2 against New Hampshire this season.