June 28, 2019
Little League all-star playoff results

District 3

Ages 11-12

At Hermon

Hermon 7, Bangor East 5

Hermon top hitters: Mason Kinney 3 singles, Brayden Ladd 2 singles, Maddox Kinney double, single, Josh Carson double; winning pitcher: Max Hopkins; Bangor East: Zac Cota double, Jasper Herzog double.

At Orono

Orono-Veazie 8, Lincoln 5

Orono-Veazie top hitters: Jack Brewer home run, Nick Agrawal 2 singles; winning pitcher: Noah Schaff; Lincoln: Fin Knowles double, single, Nick Hammond home run, Avery Jordan double, Bradley Dill double

OVLL 003 410 — 8 7 1

Lincoln 320 000 — 5 8 4


