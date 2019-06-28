Little League all-star playoff results

Little League
BASEBALL
District 3
Ages 11-12
At Hermon
Hermon 7, Bangor East 5
Hermon top hitters: Mason Kinney 3 singles, Brayden Ladd 2 singles, Maddox Kinney double, single, Josh Carson double; winning pitcher: Max Hopkins; Bangor East: Zac Cota double, Jasper Herzog double.
At Orono
Orono-Veazie 8, Lincoln 5
Orono-Veazie top hitters: Jack Brewer home run, Nick Agrawal 2 singles; winning pitcher: Noah Schaff; Lincoln: Fin Knowles double, single, Nick Hammond home run, Avery Jordan double, Bradley Dill double
OVLL 003 410 — 8 7 1
Lincoln 320 000 — 5 8 4
