9 upcoming sports events around Maine

BASKETBALL

FORT FAIRFIELD — The 33rd Tiger Basketball Camp will be held July 8-12 for boys at the Fort Fairfield High School gyms. The camps are open to players in grades 1-8 and will be limited to the first 150 applicants. They will run from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and include breakfast and lunch each day with a special barbecue lunch Tuesday. Daily winners of the “Hustle” and “Sharpshooter” contests will receive T-shirts. Each participant will also receive a special Tiger Basketball Camp T-shirt, a camp basketball, and other items including a chance to win Boston Celtics and UMaine basketball tickets and a new portable basketball hoop. The $150 fee includes instruction by a knowledgeable staff of more than 20 coaches, meals, awards, T-shirt and a basketball, and the family barbecue awards ceremony. For more information, contact Larry Gardner at 207-551-5001 or lgardner@msad20.org, or visit Tiger Basketball Camp on Facebook to download an electronic form.

PRESQUE ISLE — The Aroostook Basketball Camp for players ages 9-16 will be held July 8-12 for girls at Presque Isle gymnasiums. Camps are designed to help players develop skills through drills, games and lectures. The coaching staff includes successful high school and college coaches. Camp counselors will be high school and college players who will relate their playing experiences and help with instruction. For more information, contact Bill Casavant at 207-551-5778 or bballump34@yahoo.com, or visit AroostookBasketballCamp on Facebook.

FIELD HOCKEY

WATERVILLE — The Maine Field Hockey Festival, featuring 40 high school teams and the McNally Senior All Star Game, will be held on Saturday, June 29, at Thomas College. Admission for spectators is $5 for adults, $3 for seniors/students and $15 for families; proceeds go to Camp Sunshine.

GOLF

BREWER — The annual Bob Little Memorial Golf Tournament will be held Saturday, June 29; 4-person scramble, shotgun start at 8 a.m., $40 per person, $50 with a cart, lunch included, 50/50 Raffle. A portion of the proceeds benefit Brewer High School Scholarships. Call 989-3824 to reserve a cart.

FORT FAIRFIELD — The 9th annual Maine Basketball Hall of Fame Golf Scramble will be held Saturday, Aug. 3, at Aroostook Valley Country Club; 4-person oldsmobile scramble, registration 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m., shotgun start 10 a.m. (EDT); field limited to first 36 paid teams. Men’s, women’s and mixed divisions, $65 per person, includes steak and chicken barbecue. Cash prizes to top four gross and net teams. Proceeds benefit the development of the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame exhibit at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Live auction will include sets of tickets to Boston Celtics, Boston Red Sox and concerts, hotel rooms and stay-and-play golf packages. Hole-in-one prizes include 2019 Honda Civic supplied by Griffeth Honda of Presque Isle on No. 15 and $10,000 cash, sponsored by the Par & Grille of Caribou, on No. 4. Also prizes for pins and long drive. Contact Larry Gardner at 207-551-5001 for information or register your team at www.mainebasketballhallofame.com

ROAD RACING

GRAND LAKE STREAM — Downeast Lakes Land Trust will hold the annual “Race For Grand Lake Stream” 9 a.m. Thursday, July 4. This 3-mile race begins at Big Lake Landing, and follows tree-lined Water Street back to the village of Grand Lake Stream. Registration will take place on the DLLT lawn from 8-8:45 a.m, and a bus will transport runners to the starting line for a 9 a.m. start time. The cost is $12, and all registrants will receive a t-shirt. For more information, please contact DLLT at 207-796–2100 or email info@downeastlakes.org.

GRAND LAKE STREAM — Downeast Lakes Land Trust will host the 15th annual West Grand Lake Race 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 18, 4 Water St. All non-motorized watercraft are invited to participate in race distances of 4, 6 or 12 miles. A special “kids race” will kick off the action. Registration will be held 9:15 a.m. to 10:15 a.m., with a prerace meeting at 10:30 a.m. All proceeds benefit the conservation efforts of Downeast Lakes Land Trust. For information, or to preregister, contact Downeast Lakes Land Trust at 207-796-2100, or email info@downeastlakes.org

WEST GRAND LAKE — Baxter Outdoors and Downeast Lakes Land Trust will hold the Downeast Lakes 5-Miler, 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Aug. 17, on the western shore of West Grand Lake along Little Mayberry Cove Trail. The terrain is coarse at times and racers should expect roots, rocks and mud throughout large sections of the course. Register at baxteroutdoors.com or for information, contact the DLLT at 207-796-2100, or email info@downeastlakes.org