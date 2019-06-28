Hope man drowned in Norton Pond, police say

Police said that a fisherman appears to have accidentally drowned Friday morning in Norton Pond in Lincolnville.

Investigators believe that Alan Bernardo, 32, of Hope had been fishing from a structure above the pond when he fell into the water, according to a release issued Friday afternoon by the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office. It’s unclear when he fell in, but a passing motorist saw a person floating in the pond and called emergency dispatchers at 10:45 a.m., police said.

When deputies Kevin Littlefield and Dan Perez arrived at the pond, along with members of the Lincolnville Fire Department, they found Bernardo, and rescue personnel were able to get his body out of the water. According to the release, the Maine Medical Examiner’s Office was contacted and will make the final determination of the cause of death.