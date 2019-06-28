Androscoggin DA’s office won’t file charges in Lisbon High School sexual assault case

The Androscoggin County District Attorney’s Office will not file charges in the case of an alleged sexual assault that involved two students at Lisbon High School in April, according to the Lewiston Sun Journal.

The paper reports that prosecutors have concluded that there is not sufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that a crime was committed.

An 18-year-old female Lisbon High School student wrote in a Facebook post that a male classmate assaulted her in the parking lot of the school after classes April 25. She said she immediately had a sexual assault forensic exam and spoke with Lisbon police.

The Bangor Daily News does not name alleged victims of sexual assault.

The woman also said that the area in the parking lot was in a blind spot from security cameras, and that the school did not take measures to improve security or keep her and the accused separated during proceedings.

Following the allegation, more around 75 Lisbon High Students participated in a school walk out May 4 to protest the school’s response to the allegations. Earlier this month, the female student was granted a 6-month protection from abuse order against her alleged assailant, according to the Sun Journal.

Neither the Androscoggin District Attorney nor the woman returned a request for comment.

If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.

This article appears through a media partnership with Maine Public.