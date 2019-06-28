Hampden town manager due to offer his resignation Monday

Hampden Town Manager Jim Chandler will offer his resignation at Monday night’s meeting of the Town Council, according to a meeting agenda posted on the town’s website.

Mayor Ivan McPike, a member of the Hampden Town Council, confirmed that Chandler’s resignation was scheduled to be considered on Monday. The resignation and a resignation agreement are on the meeting agenda so councilors can choose to accept them.

More information about the resignation was not available Friday, including why Chandler is offering it now or when it would take effect.

Chandler, who started the town manager job just over a year ago in June 2018, did not respond to messages seeking comment this week. No other town staff were available to comment as the municipal building was closed on Friday.

McPike declined to say more about the resignation because it’s a personnel matter that the council must discuss behind closed doors in executive session. However, Maine law will require that the Town Council make any official decisions in public.

The agenda for Monday night’s meeting also shows the council will consider appointing Town Clerk Paula Scott as interim town manager and treasurer.

Other members of the Town Council either didn’t respond to phone calls or declined to comment on Chandler’s resignation on Friday.

Before Chandler starting working for Hampden in June 2018, he served as Dexter’s town manager beginning in September 2017. He has also served as Caribou’s assistant city manager and held several other county and municipal government jobs in his native state of Virginia.

In Hampden, Chandler replaced Angus Jennings, who had been on the job since August 2015.