An Orono bridge now carries the name of a hometown soldier killed in Afghanistan
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
The bridge that carries Main Street across the Stillwater River in Orono was renamed in honor of Staff Sergeant Brandon M. Silk from Orono who was killed in Afghanistan in 2010. The ceremony was held at the Gazebo at the University Inn on Friday afternoon where about 200 family and friends attended.
Brandon Silk was on his fourth tour of duty when the Army staff sergeant died June 21, 2010, in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan.
The 2003 Orono High School graduate, who was a Black Hawk crew chief and a member of the U.S. Army’s 101st Airborne Division, was 25.
Courtesy of the Silk family
Sgt. Brandon Silk was photographed by Stars and Stripes newspaper during his Iraq deployment. Silk, who was promoted posthumously to the rank of Staff Sergeant, died in helicopter crash in June 2010 during his Afghanistan deployment.
Now, a bridge in his hometown will carry his name. On Friday, at least 200 people — including family, friends and a number of Maine State Police troopers — gathered by the bridge for a dedication ceremony.
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
The Maine House and Senate in February passed legislation to rename the Ferry Hill Bridge, which carries Main Street traffic over the Stillwater River, the Brandon M. Silk Memorial Bridge. Gov. Janet Mills signed the legislation into law in early March.
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Brandon Silk “died doing what he loved for a cause he believed was just,” his father, Mark Silk, told lawmakers during a public hearing on the legislation in February.
Brandon Silk’s funeral procession went over the bridge that now bears the soldier’s name. As the procession approached, Silk told lawmakers, it passed a young girl who was riding her bike.
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
The bridge that carries Main Street across the Stillwater River in Orono was renamed in honor of Staff Sergeant Brandon M. Silk from Orono who was killed in Afghanistan in 2010.
“She got off her bike, put her hand over her heart with one hand and waved with the other,” Mark Silk said. “It was a moment in time that imprinted itself on the soldiers who were with us. This small act in small town America brought home to them the importance of what they were doing.”
About six months after his death, Secretary of State Matt Dunlap dedicated the Bangor office of the Bureau of Motor Vehicles in Silk’s honor.
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
The Orono Fire Department takes down the American flag that was flying for the ceremony. The bridge that carries Main Street across the Stillwater River in Orono was renamed in honor of Staff Sergeant Brandon M. Silk from Orono who was killed in Afghanistan in 2010.
