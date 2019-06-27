UMaine’s Rossignol nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year honor

Parise Rossignol succeeded on the basketball court and in the classroom during her time at the University of Maine.

And even though the Van Buren native has completed her career, she has again been recognized for her accomplishments as a student-athlete.

Rossignol, who recently was hired as an assistant coach for the Black Bear women’s basketball team, has been nominated for the NCAA Woman of the Year award.

The award honors graduating female student-athletes who have exhausted their eligibility and distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service and leadership throughout their collegiate careers.

Earlier this year, Rossignol was a finalist for the America East Woman of the Year honor.

At UMaine, Rossignol appeared in 98 games with 45 starts. She totaled 567 points, 201 rebounds and 74 assists, completing her career with averages of 5.6 points per game and 2.0 rebounds. She led America East last season with a .420 3-point shooting percentage and hit 102 3s in her career.

Rossignol was a seven-time Dean’s List honoree who graduated from UMaine with a bachelor’s degree in secondary education in the spring of 2018. She is enrolled in UMaine’s Masters of Education program where she is pursuing her postgraduate degree in Secondary Education: Curriculum, Assessment and Instruction.

Rossignol, who also was named a UMaine Presidential Scholar, volunteered as a UMaine Athletic Academic Tutor and as a UMaine Athletic Peer Mentor.

The NCAA Woman of the Year program has honored the academic achievements, athletics excellence, community service and leadership of outstanding female college athletes. A nominee must have competed and earned a varsity letter in an NCAA sport, must have completed eligibility in her primary sport and must have earned an undergraduate degree by summer 2019.

Candidates are nominated by their schools and each conference office then reviews the nominations and submits its conference nominee(s) to the NCAA. The NCAA Woman of the Year selection committee then identifies the Top 30 — 10 apiece from Divisions I, II and III — and from there selects three finalists from each division.

The Committee on Women’s Athletics then selects the winner from the nine finalists.

All 30 Woman of the Year candidates will be recognized, and the 2019 Woman of the Year announced, on Oct. 20 in Indianapolis, Indiana.