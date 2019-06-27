Truck spills about 3,000 gallons of milk on Maine Turnpike

A tanker truck hauling milk overturned as it was exiting the Maine Turnpike in Falmouth on Thursday afternoon, spilling approximately 3,000 gallons of milk on the highway, according to Maine State Police.

The tractor-trailer, which is owned by Clarks Milk Transport of Canaan, was traveling too fast on the exit, hit the median guardrail, and overturned and came to rest on its side, state police Cpl. Fern Cloutier said. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The driver of the truck, Ian Chadbourne, 21, of Palmyra, was taken to Maine Medical Center with minor injuries, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The southbound exit that leads to Falmouth Spur at mile 52 was closed as a result of the crash and remained closed as of 3:20 p.m. It will likely remain closed throughout the evening commute. The northbound exit was not affected, McCausland said.

Of the more than 6,000 gallons of milk the tanker was carrying from a farm in Sabattus to the Oakhurst plant in Portland, about half spilled. The rest is being pumped out, McCausland said.