Motorcyclist killed in Casco collision

A Poland man was killed Wednesday evening when his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck in Casco.

The Portland Press Herald reports that Robert Hollingshead, 52, was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle north on Route 11, also known as Meadow Road, when a Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck driven by 80-year-old Everett Davis of Gray that was stopped at a stop sign on Route 121, also known as Poland Spring Road, pulled out and struck his motorcycle.

Hollingshead died at the scene, the newspaper reports.

Davis was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where he was treated for minor injuries. His passenger, 80-year-old Judy Davis, wasn’t injured, the Press Herald reports.

The newspaper reports that the intersection of routes 11 and 121 has been the scene of numerous crashes in the past, including a motorcycle-car collision in late May.