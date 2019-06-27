NH lawmakers hold moment of silence for 7 motorcyclists killed in collision

CONCORD, New Hampshire — The New Hampshire House has observed a moment of silence in memory of the seven motorcyclists who were killed in a collision with a pickup truck.

The crash happened in Randolph on June 21. The crash victims were members or supporters of the Marine JarHeads, a New England motorcycle club that includes Marines and their spouses. Four were from New Hampshire, two from Massachusetts and one from Rhode Island.

House members on Thursday who’ve served in the Marines were asked to stand to be recognized.

The truck driver, 23-year-old Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, pleaded not guilty to seven counts of negligent homicide. He has a history of traffic arrests.

Rep. Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, said blame isn’t going to bring the victims back, “but this person should not have been on the road.”