New England
June 27, 2019
New England Latest News | Old Town YMCA | Bangor Metro | Supreme Court | Today's Paper
New England

NH lawmakers hold moment of silence for 7 motorcyclists killed in collision

Miranda Thompson via AP | BDN
Miranda Thompson via AP | BDN
This photo provided by Miranda Thompson shows the scene where several motorcycles and a pickup truck collided on a rural, two-lane highway Friday in Randolph, New Hampshire. New Hampshire State Police said a 2016 Dodge 2500 pickup truck collided with the riders on U.S. Route 2 Friday evening.
The Associated Press

CONCORD, New Hampshire — The New Hampshire House has observed a moment of silence in memory of the seven motorcyclists who were killed in a collision with a pickup truck.

The crash happened in Randolph on June 21. The crash victims were members or supporters of the Marine JarHeads, a New England motorcycle club that includes Marines and their spouses. Four were from New Hampshire, two from Massachusetts and one from Rhode Island.

[Police identify the 7 bikers killed in collision with truck in rural NH]

House members on Thursday who’ve served in the Marines were asked to stand to be recognized.

The truck driver, 23-year-old Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, pleaded not guilty to seven counts of negligent homicide. He has a history of traffic arrests.

[Truck driver accused of crashing into motorcyclists in deadly NH crash could face deportation]

Rep. Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, said blame isn’t going to bring the victims back, “but this person should not have been on the road.”

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like