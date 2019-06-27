Maine settles with logger over harvesting violations

HARTFORD, Maine — The state of Maine has reached a settlement with the owner of a logging company stemming from a charge of harvesting without a plan.

The Maine Forest Service said Thursday it reached the administrative settlement with David Roy, who owns Roy’s Logging and was charged with violating Maine’s Forest Practices Act in Hartford.

The state said Roy’s timber harvest resulted in a 24-acre clear cut without a plan required by Maine rules. It said Roy has agreed to pay a $2,000 civil penalty for the violation. All but $400 of the penalty has been sent to the state’s Community Forest Fund.

The state said timber harvesting violations often stem from poor planning or failure to check rules. It said landowners can avoid violations by consulting the forest service in advance.