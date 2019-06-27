Fire destroys mobile home in New Gloucester

A fire destroyed a single-family mobile home on Quarry Road in New Gloucester early Thursday morning.

By the time crews arrived at the scene just after 2:30 a.m., the home had already collapsed so firefighters focused on controlling the flames before they spread to the trees around the home.

New Gloucester, Poland and Gray fire departments responded to the fire. Central Maine Power also responded due to downed live wires.

Someone driving by called the fire in and waited for crews to arrive.

Crews said the road isn’t well-traveled especially at night so the fire could have been burning for some time before someone saw it.

Crews said looks like the home was abandoned. No one was injured.

Poland Fire Chief Tom Printup said mobile homes burn pretty fast.

“A structure like this, especially when you’re behind the eight ball when we get here and everything is collapsed, these single-family homes burn so quickly if you can’t get out the door at the time of the incipient stages of the fire. Really fighting behind the eight ball, you’re really behind and to save anything is really difficult in these rural areas,” Printup said.

Printup said the state fire marshal’s office will be called in to investigate.