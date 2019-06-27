3 hurt in head-on collision in Orland

Three people were hurt Wednesday evening after a head-on collision on Route 1 in Orland.

ABC affiliate WVII reports that a Chevrolet Trailblazer heading toward Bucksport was turning left into the Big Apple about 5:30 p.m. when it collided with a Jaguar heading toward Ellsworth.

The Chevy’s driver and the Jaguar’s two occupants were taken to a local hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, WVII reports.

Route 1 was closed for about an hour while first responders cleared the scene.