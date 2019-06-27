Some Emera Maine customers will see their monthly electric bill decrease in July

Electricity users in Emera Maine’s Bangor Hydro District could see their monthly bills drop about $3.50 starting in July.

A typical residential customer who uses 500 kilowatt hours of electricity a month will see a $3.53 reduction in their bill, according to Judy Long, a spokeswoman for Emera Maine.

Those customers in the utility’s Maine Public District consuming 500 kilowatt hours a month, however, will see their bills go up just over $1, Long said Thursday morning.

Long said customers will see changes to the transmission, stranded costs and conservation rates on their monthly bill, while Emera Maine’s distribution rates won’t change.

In April, Emera Maine withdrew a request with the Maine Public Utilities Commission to increase its distribution rate. That rate increase, if approved, would have raised customers’ bills $5.75 a month per 500 kilowatt hours of electricity consumption starting in early 2020. That was 25 cents less than Emera Maine’s initial estimate in a filing submitted to the commission in January.

The request was put on hold while Nova Scotia-based Emera Inc. awaits regulatory approval for the proposed sale of its Maine subsidiary to ENMAX Corp. of Calgary, Alberta. The $1.3 billion deal on March 25.