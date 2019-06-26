Former Thomas soccer players make appearance in Gold Cup tournament

Willie Clemons and Tre Ming, each of whom played soccer at Thomas College in Waterville, completed play Monday in the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Clemons and Ming represented their home country of Bermuda, which was making its first-ever appearance in the tournament.

“We are very proud of Willie and Tre for their performances in the Gold Cup,” Thomas head men’s soccer coach Chris Parsons said in a release. “They left it all on the field and represented both their country and Thomas College with heart, passion and grit. Congratulations to them both on making history.”

Bermuda finished third in Group B, closing out its stint with a 2-0 victory over Nicaragua on Monday night at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey.

Bermuda suffered 2-1 losses to Costa Rica and Haiti in the first two games of the Group B schedule.

Clemons, a midfielder, started all three matches for Bermuda. In the June 20 game against Costa Rica, he set up teammate Nahki Wells for a scoring opportunity that was not converted. Clemons hit a left-footed shot wide of the goal later in the first half of that game.

He nearly scored in Monday’s match, hitting a shot off the post in the opening minutes of the contest against Nicaragua.

Ming appeared in Bermuda’s second game against Costa Rica, coming off the bench as a substitute for Clemons in the 72nd minute.

Clemons last played at Thomas as a junior in 2016 when he registered three goals and 12 assists in 17 games. Ming played his final season in Waterville as a sophomore in 2015, when he racked up six goals and 20 assists in 18 games.

Husson lands two-sport athlete

Most athletes heading to college choose to concentrate on a single sport. Not so for Katie Raymond.

The two-sport standout at Spaulding High School in Rochester, New Hampshire, is planning to pursue softball and soccer when she attends Husson University in Bangor starting in the fall.

In high school, Raymond was a four-year starter on the soccer team and played four years of basketball and softball for the Red Raiders. She also competed in track and field for two seasons.

On the pitch, the outside back served as a captain of the team, as she did for the softball and basketball squads as a senior at Spaulding.

Raymond plans to study communications.