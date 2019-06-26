Portland
June 26, 2019
Portland

South Portland man dies after car crash

CBS 13 | BDN
Police say a South Portland man died after his vehicle entered the woods and crashed at nearby railroad tracks Tuesday evening.
By Christopher Burns, BDN Staff

David Folsom, 39, was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Broadway in South Portland about 5:33 p.m., according to the South Portland Police Department. He was the sole occupant in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Folsom’s car had crossed through a parking lot before entering the woods and crashing at nearby railroad tracks, CBS affiliate WGME reports.

Folsom was taken to a local hospital, where he later died, police said.

Speed is not believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation, police said.

 


