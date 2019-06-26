2 Brunswick police officers injured after cruisers collide

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Two Brunswick police officers were injured Tuesday evening when the cruisers they were driving crashed into each other on Gurnet Road.

Patrol officers Joshua Berner and Christopher Wolongevicz were headed north, “side by side” in both lanes of traffic at 6:02 p.m. in pursuit of a person wanted on a warrant when one of the officers made a U-turn with his cruiser, crashing into the other, Brunswick police Cmdr. Mark Waltz said Wednesday.

Citing a personnel matter, Waltz declined to disclose which officer made the U-turn.

The cruisers, which were near the lighted intersection into the Cook’s Corner mall, were traveling at “normal” speed without lights and sirens at the time, Waltz said.

Both officers were taken by ambulance to Mid Coast Hospital and treated for minor injuries before being released.

The two cruisers are out of commission, he said.