Maine man accused of threatening his father with a baseball bat and to slash his partner’s tires

A Freeman Township man was arrested Sunday after police say he made threats against his family.

The Sun Journal reports that Nathan Scott Blake, 31, got into an escalating argument with his domestic partner, who police did not identify, at his Gilky Hill Road home on Sunday, when his father, who lives next door, reported the disturbance.

Blake allegedly threatened to slash the tires on his partner’s car if she left. After she left the residence with his mother and three children, Blake allegedly went next door and confronted his father with a baseball bat, swinging once and hitting his father’s garage door, according to the Sun Journal.

Maine state troopers later found Blake, who they said appeared intoxicated, walking along Gilky Hill Road and arrested him, the Sun Journal reports.

Blake was charged with felony criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor domestic violence criminal threatening, domestic violence assault and criminal mischief.

He was taken to the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington, where he was being held on $1,000 bail.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and would like to talk with an advocate, call 866-834-4357, TRS 800-787-3224. This free, confidential service is available 24/7 and is accessible from anywhere in Maine.