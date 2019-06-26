Maine couple hurt when their ATV collided with minivan

A Wilton couple were hurt Monday afternoon after their ATV collided with a minivan.

The Sun Journal reports that Harold Stone, 68, was riding an ATV with his wife, 69-year-old Linda Stone, north on Munson Road toward their home when they crossed into the path of a southbound minivan driven by a 47-year-old Auburn woman.

Harold Stone, who reportedly suffered a head injury, was airlifted to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, while Linda Stone was hospitalized with an arm injury, according to the Sun Journal.

The driver of the minivan and her three passengers, all children, weren’t injured in the crash.