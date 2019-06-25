Portland Sea Dogs beat the Fisher Cats

Jarren Duran hit a two-run single in the fifth inning, leading the Portland Sea Dogs to an 8-4 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Monday at Hadlock Field in Portland.

The single by Duran started the scoring in a six-run inning and gave the Sea Dogs a 4-2 lead. Later in the inning, Duran scored on a fielder’s choice and Luke Tendler hit a three-run double.

New Hampshire got within four after Kevin Smith scored on a groundout in the seventh inning, and Chad Spanberger hit a solo home run in the ninth.

Portland left-hander Matthew Kent (3-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on six hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Zach Logue (3-4) took the loss in the Eastern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and six hits over 4 1/3 innings.

Smith doubled twice, scoring two runs for the Fisher Cats.

With the win, Portland improved to 3-1 against New Hampshire this season.