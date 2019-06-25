Little League
Monday’s Little League all-star results

Baseball

Little League All-Stars

BASEBALL

District 3

Ages 11-12

At Taylor Field, Bangor

Lincoln 16, Bangor East 8

Lincoln (1-0) top hitters: Andrew Glidden 4 singles, 2 RBI, Bradley Dill 2 singles, 2 RBI; winning pitcher: Bradley Dill; Bangor East: Landen Parizo 2 singles, Matt O’Connell 2 singles

Bangor East 103 400 — 8 5 2

Lincoln 400 84 — 16 15 2

At Hermon

Hermon 4, Katahdin Valley 2.

Hermon top hitters: Tommy Meserve 2 doubles, Mason Kinney 2 singles, Brayden Ladd double, Kyle Johnson double; winning pitcher: Kyle Johnson; Katahdin Valley: Trafton Russell triple, Connor Edwards single, double

Ages 9-10

At Millinocket

Bangor West 14, Glenburn 3

Bangor West top hitters: Preston Karam 2 doubles, Chase Swartz double, single; winning pitcher: Chase Swartz; Glenburn: Jake Murzyn 2 singles, Griffin Dunton triple

Bronco 16, Old Town 1

Bronco top hitters: Gavin Monyak double, 2 singles, Aiden Surran 2 singles; winning pitcher: Gavin Monyak; Old Town: Connor Ireland triple, Blake Hancock single

SOFTBALL

District 2

At Rockland

Medomak 13, Oceanside 2

Medomak top hitters: Kytana Williamson triple, single, 4 RBI, Olivia Pelkey 3 singles, 4 RBI, Kendall Simmons double; winning pitcher: Williamson 8 K, 3 BB; Oceanside: Jordan Hoose 3 singles, Emma Morrison 2 singles; losing pitcher: Hoose 9 K

Medomak 5, Fivetowns 4

 


