June 25, 2019
National Park Service holds meeting to discuss future of Katahdin Woods and Waters

John Holyoke | BDN
Artist Marsha Donahue of Millinocket creates a painting of Mt. Katahdin as she waits for U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke at Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument on Wednesday.
By John Holyoke, BDN Staff

The National Park Service invites interested people to participate in a public meeting on Wednesday that will focus on the planning process for the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument management framework.

The meeting will run from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Wishcamper Center of the University of Southern Maine, which is located at 34 Bedford St. in Portland.

Two other meetings on the topic have already been held in Soldiertown Township and Brewer.

National Park Service representatives will discuss early thinking behind the management framework and will solicit feedback from attendees on the preliminary concepts of management areas.

Those interested in the meeting and the process involved can receive more information here.


