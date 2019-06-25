York
June 25, 2019
York Latest News | Bangor Recycling | Bangor Metro | Katahdin Rescue | Today's Paper
York

Kennebunk grapples with another racial incident involving students

File | York County Coast Star
File | York County Coast Star
Kennebunk High School.
The Associated Press

A Maine school district that has grappled with racial incidents in recent months is handling another, this time involving a video that appears to show the use of a racial slur by a high school student.

The incident took place in Maine Regional School Unit 21, which serves Kennebunk, Kennebunkport and Arundel. The Portland Press Herald reports the 10-second video includes two female students and was sent to the newspaper by a classmate.

[Kennebunk schools agree to pay $50K to settle claims of racism by former teacher]

District Superintendent Phil Potenziano sent a letter to the school community Friday that said an investigation has “swiftly begun.”

The incident involving the video happened during the same week the district’s board of directors settled a complaint with a former teacher who said she suffered retaliation when she raised concerns about how the district handled two other racist incidents.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like