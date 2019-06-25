State
June 25, 2019
Mainers’ saw third biggest jump in personal income in US earlier this year

Jon Elswick | AP
By Irwin Gratz, Maine Public

The personal income of Mainers jumped 5.4 percent in the first quarter of this year. It was the third biggest gain in personal income in the U.S.

The surge could be related to the expansion of Medicaid in the state. The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis said government transfer payments were the biggest contributor to the increase in personal income, up 18.5 percent from the fourth quarter of last year.

As further evidence, health care and social assistance was the industry sector showing the biggest growth in income during the first quarter.

In New Hampshire, personal income grew 3.8 percent in the first quarter of the year.

This article appears through a media partnership with Maine Public.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

