Van crashes into Portland home
Nick Schroeder | BDN
A service van collided with a home at the intersection of Freeman and Dartmouth streets after a crash in Portland's Oakdale neighborhood on Tuesday. Another vehicle, not pictured, was also damaged.
A van crashed into a home in Portland on Tuesday morning, according to police.
The van crashed into the house at the intersection of Dartmouth and Freeman streets about 11 a.m. after it was involved in another crash with a car, police said.
The van hit the home’s front porch. There were no serious injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
