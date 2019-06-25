2 men accused of involvement in deadly Lewiston brawl arrested after reported fight

Two men who were allegedly involved in last summer’s deadly brawl in Lewiston’s Kennedy Park have been arrested.

The Sun Journal reports that Lewiston police received a report of a large fight in the city’s downtown late Sunday night. When police arrived at the scene at Walnut and Pierce streets, they witnessed no fighting, but people were shouting and screaming.

Two men, 23-year-old Pierre Musafiri and 18-year-old David Tuyishime, were uncooperative with police and were arrested, according to the Sun Journal.

Musafiri was charged with disorderly conduct, violation of condition of release and refusal to submit to arrest. Tuyishime was charged with disorderly conduct.

Both men were taken to the Androscoggin County Jail and later released, the newspaper reports.

[Subscribe to our free morning newsletter and get the latest headlines in your inbox]

In April, the Maine State Police arrested Musafiri as well as a 17-year-old and 13-year-old in connection with a June 2018 brawl in Kennedy Park that left Donald Giusti, 38, in critical condition. Giusti, who was struck in the head with a rock, later died from his injuries. All three were charged misdemeanor assault, while the 17-year-old faces a manslaughter charge. Prosecutors have said they want to try the 17-year-old as an adult.

A fourth man, 27-year-old Timothy Lamothe, was charged earlier this month with aggravated assault for allegedly using a metal pipe to knock a boy unconscious during the brawl.

Tuyishime reportedly told police that he had fought with a man to gain control over a “black pole” during the June 2018 brawl and has been knocked unconscious by a man wielding a bat, the Sun Journal reports.