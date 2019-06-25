Phish takes the stage in Bangor for its 45th concert in Maine

Trey Anastasio, Page McConnell, Mike Gordon and Jon Fishman — the musicians that for the past 35 years have performed as Phish — took the stage in Bangor on Tuesday night for the first of two shows at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion.

Tuesday marked Phish’s 45th show in Maine over the decades and its first in Bangor since 2013, when it first played the waterfront. The iconic jam band drew more than 10,000 fans to the city to enjoy an early evening concert that, despite a mild drizzle and cooler temperatures, was received joyfully by those in attendance.

A second concert from Phish is set for Wednesday evening, June 26.

This story will be updated.