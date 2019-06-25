Mexican taqueria to open in downtown Orono

Six months after Verve Burritos in Orono permanently closed its doors, a new restaurant will open in the same location — also serving Mexican food.

The Tacorita, a taqueria-style eatery featuring both counter service and takeout, is set to open in early August at 2 Mill St. in downtown Orono. The restaurant is owned by Keith Manaker, who also owns Harvest Moon Deli, the popular chain of sandwich shops in eastern Maine.

“In the same way that Harvest Moon offers quick service-style food, where you order at the counter and then we run it out to you, we’re going for a similar concept at the Tacorita — just with Mexican food,” said Manaker, who opened the original Harvest Moon Deli in Orono in 2007, and now operates six locations in Bangor, Brewer, Orono and Newport.

Manaker said people can expect food truck-style tacos, burritos, nachos and other simple Mexican classics, alongside margaritas and Mexican beer, inspired by the taqueria-style casual eateries he goes to when visiting family members in the Southwestern U.S. He expects the Tacorita to open on or around Aug. 7, a few weeks ahead of classes starting at the University of Maine.

In other Bangor-area restaurant news, the Kebab Den, a new Middle Eastern take-out eatery announced just a few weeks ago, opened its doors on Saturday. Located at 621 Hammond St., the Kebab Den has an extensive menu featuring Middle Eastern classics such as grilled kebabs, falafel, gyros and shawarma, alongside American fast-food items including fried chicken and seafood, burgers, subs and ice cream.

Owner Bilal Quraishi said the Kebab Den is fully halal, meaning all meat served is processed and prepared according to Islamic dietary laws. It will be open for lunch and dinner Mondays through Saturdays, and for lunch only on Sundays.