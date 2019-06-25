High school baseball dugout destroyed after being set on fire in The County

WASHBURN, Maine — The Washburn Police Department and Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating an apparently intentional fire set to the dugout of the baseball field at Washburn High School on June 24.

Around 5 p.m. Monday, Washburn police received a report of the fire at the dugout, said Sgt. Jarad Carney.

“After some investigation, it appears it was intentionally done,” Carney said. “The State Fire Marshal was called and right now it is currently under investigation by the Fire Marshal and Washburn PD.”

It’s not clear yet how the fire was set, but the dugout was a complete loss, said Carney.

“We do have some leads, but if anybody hears anything, stop by to see me or give me a call,” Carney said.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact Carney at 455-4043.

This story originally appeared on The County.