Portland Sea Dogs
June 24, 2019
Portland Sea Dogs

Tendler hits walk-off homer, Portland beats Reading 4-3

Christopher Millette | AP
Portland Sea Dogs left fielder Luke Tendler rounds third base as he hit a two-run home run during a minor league baseball game against the Erie SeaWolves at UPMC Park in Erie, Pa., Monday, June 17, 2019.
The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Maine — Luke Tendler hit a walk-off two-run homer with one out in the ninth inning, as the Portland Sea Dogs defeated the Reading Fightin Phils 4-3 on Sunday.

The Sea Dogs scored two runs in the seventh before Reading took a 3-2 lead in the ninth when Henri Lartigue hit an RBI single, bringing home Luke Williams.

Both Portland starter Kutter Crawford and Reading starter Damon Jones delivered strong pitching performances. Crawford allowed one run and five hits over six innings. He also struck out four and walked three. Jones struck out seven and walked three while allowing two hits over six scoreless innings.

Adam Lau (1-2) got the win in relief while Aaron Brown (2-3) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Tendler homered twice, driving home four runs and scoring a couple in the win.

Despite the loss, Reading is 10-4 against Portland this season.


Comments

