11 swimmers join Husson University program

Husson University swimming and diving head coach Bruce Babin has announced the Eagles’ incoming class.

“I am really excited about the group. They will be strong additions to our campus community and without a doubt each of them will impact our program,” Babin said.

“This class will strengthen our freestyle capacity across multiple events for both the men and women. And, the incoming women, particularly, will add to our stroke events,” he added.

Husson’s 11-member freshman class includes eight products of Maine high schools. The girls team will welcome Ellie Clark of Ellsworth, Jillian Clapp of Belfast, Sarah Danby of Bangor, Emily Grinnell of Medomak Valley in Waldoboro, Sidney Hamilton of Ellsworth, Abbie Howe of Lewiston, Abigail Ketch of Old Town and Hannah Soutter of Sussex, New Jersey.

Additions to the Eagles boys squad include Andrew Cote of Thornton Academy in Saco, Spencer Bernat of Westerly, Rhode Island, and Jackson Neeb of Pinkerton Academy in New Hampshire.

“Maine’s age-group and high school programs have many talented kids. I am pleased that some of the talent has elected Husson University to continue their education and their swimming and diving,” Babin said.

“We have a competitive group of upperclassmen returning that did many positive things last season during the dual meets and the championships.”

Tycz to transfer

Caitlyn Tycz, who swam for the Long Reach Swim Club in Bath and for Brunswick High School, will transfer from the University of Southern California to Yale University.

In reporting Tycz’s enrollment, Yale’s swimming website describes Tycz’s transfer as an “incredible addition” to the Bulldogs, who finished second last season at the Ivy League Championships.

The Brunswick High All-American swam a 22.8-second 50-yard freestyle and a 52.1 in the 100 butterfly at the PAC 12 Championship. She then posted a time of 1:56.7 in the 200 fly and a 52.6 100 fly at the NCAA Division l Championship.

During the dual meet season, Tycz recorded a 1:54.8 200 fly. Yale’s record in the event is 1:54.4.

Morrissette joins Y board

The YMCA National Swimming Advisory Committee has selected Jay Morissette, coach of the Bath YMCA’s Long Reach Swim Club, to serve a three-year term.

Morissette, the first Maine YMCA Coach to serve on the Advisory Committee, joins the other members in assuming responsibility for evaluating all aspects of the winter and summer Y nationals.

Under Morissette’s leadership, swimmers from the Bath Y have set national records, won events at national competitions, and have developed a strong presence at the championships.