Maine woman accused of stabbing pregnant woman in abdomen during altercation

A Porter woman was arrested after she allegedly stabbed a pregnant woman in the abdomen Sunday night during an altercation.

The Journal Tribune reports that Danielle Emery, 18, was charged with felony aggravated assault in connection with the stabbing.

The altercation was sparked when the victim, who police have not identified but said is 26 years old, and her husband got into an argument on social media in which threats were exchanged with another couple, according to the Tribune.

The four decided to meet at the Old Box Shop on Sokokis Road in Parsonsfield, where the argument continued and escalated into a fight between the victim’s husband and another man, the Tribune reports.

During the fight, Emery allegedly kicked the victim’s husband and the victim began to fight with Emery. At some point during that altercation, police said that Emery drew a knife and stabbed the victim, who is 20 weeks pregnant, in the abdomen, according to the Tribune.

By the time York County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene about 11:30 p.m., the victim’s husband had rushed her to Bridgton Hospital and she was later airlifted to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, the Tribune reports.

Emery is being held at the York County Jail in Alfred in lieu of $50,000 bail. She was expected to be arraigned via video conference at Springvale District Court.