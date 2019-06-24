Man seriously injured after his truck rolled over in Cumberland County

A Standish man was seriously injured early Sunday morning after police say his truck rolled over and struck a utility pole.

Deputies responded about 12:45 a.m. to Richville Road in Standish, where they found a black 2012 Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck on its side by a broken Central Maine Power utility pole, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

The truck was intertwined with the pole’s guide wire, and the Chevy’s driver, 36-year-old Brent Butterfield, was found approximately 80 feet away, the sheriff’s office said.

Butterfield was airlifted to Maine Medical Center in Portland due to his serious injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash remains under investigation, but police believe alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.