Woman who died in Lincoln crash has been identified

A Woodville woman was killed in the head-on crash Friday afternoon in Lincoln that sent three other people to the hospital and closed Route 6 for several hours.

On Monday, Lincoln Public Safety Director Daniel Summers identified the deceased woman as 60-year-old Nancy A. Violette.

When the crash happened shortly after noon, Violette was driving a vehicle eastbound on Route 6 toward the town of Lee and did not appear to have been wearing a seatbelt, according to Summers.

Her vehicle struck another that was coming in the opposite direction and driven by Robert Walcott, 78, of Lee. Walcott’s wife, 73-year-old Sylvia Walcott, was sitting in the passenger seat, and their 11-year-old granddaughter was in the back seat.

After the crash, all three were taken to Penobscot Valley Hospital in Lincoln. They have been released and are expected to recover from their injuries, Summers said.

Summers said the crash is still under investigation and that he couldn’t comment on how the vehicles were suspected to have crashed into each other.

He doesn’t expect criminal charges to be filed in the crash, which happened at the intersection of Route 6 and Center Pond Drive.