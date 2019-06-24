New England
June 24, 2019
NH prep school grad convicted of sexual assault released from jail

Elizabeth Frantz | The Concord Monitor via AP
Elizabeth Frantz | The Concord Monitor via AP
Owen Labrie listens to testimony during a hearing at Merrimack County Superior Court in Concord, New Hampshire, Feb. 22, 2017.
The Associated Press

A New Hampshire prep school graduate convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old classmate is set to be released from jail.

Owen Labrie, 23, reported to Merrimack County’s jail just after Christmas, after a judge refused to shorten his sentence. He had been due to serve the remaining 10 months of his sentence but was expected to be released Monday for good behavior.

Labrie of Tunbridge, Vermont, was acquitted in 2015 of raping the female classmate as part of “Senior Salute,” a game of sexual conquest, at St. Paul’s School. But a jury found him guilty of misdemeanor sexual assault charges and endangering a child’s welfare.

He was also convicted of using a computer to lure an underage student for sex. That requires him to register as a sex offender.

If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.

 


Comments

