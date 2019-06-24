Woman dies in Lincoln County car crash

A Jefferson woman died in a single-vehicle crash on Route 126 in Jefferson on Sunday night.

Laura Foley, 21, was driving a 2001 Subaru Forester east on Route 126, near Hinks Road, and going around a bend in the road, when her vehicle left the road and struck several trees, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Brendan Kane said. Foley was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Investigators believe speed and driver inexperience were factors in the crash, according to Kane. A crash reconstructionist will determine how fast the vehicle was going.

Foley was wearing a seat belt.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson Fire and Rescue, and Waldoboro Emergency Services, as well as a crash reconstructionist from the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the crash.

Route 126 was closed during the investigation.

The Lincoln County Communications Center received a report of the crash at 7:59 p.m. Kane said the scene would be cleared about 11:30 p.m.

This story appears through a media partnership with The Lincoln County News.