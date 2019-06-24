Air tour company credits pilot skill in helping to prevent ‘major injuries’ in MDI plane crash

An air tour company that owns and operates a small airplane that crash-landed Saturday in Bar Harbor on Monday credited the pilot with helping to prevent any “major injuries.”

The plane, which provides scenic air tours above MDI during the summer, came to rest in a marsh near MDI high school after making an emergency landing. A photo provided by the Maine Forest Service, which assisted in locating the downed aircraft, shows the yellow biplane lying upside down in the marsh with its wheels in the air.

“The pilot and the plane’s two passengers were able to get out of the aircraft safely and were escorted out of the landing site by local authorities,” Acadia Air Tours said Monday in a message to the Bangor Daily News. “Thanks to the skill and effort by the pilot and the help of local fire departments and law enforcement, no major injuries occurred.”

The company declined to comment further.

The accident happened around 10:30 a.m. Saturday. The Bar Harbor Fire Department has said all three people on the plane were treated for minor injuries at MDI Hospital in Bar Harbor.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash. A spokesman for the federal agency said Monday that it did not yet have any additional information to provide about the accident.